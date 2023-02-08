‘The Evil Dead’ star Bruce Campbell to host ‘Bruce-O-Rama’ trivia night in Michigan hometown

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – If you are a pop culture junkie, then the event “Bruce-O-Rama” might be up your alley.

Bruce Campbell of “The Evil Dead” and the shows “Jack of All Trades” and “The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.” is making a return to his hometown Royal Oak with a trivia night.

“Bruce-O-Rama” is for fans who love fantasy, horror, sci-fi, superheroes and gaming. Those attending the Royal Oak Music Theatre event on April 23 can experience a two-part event that will also include one of Campbell’s favorite cult films.

Those who want to purchase a ticket for the event can click here. General tickets range from $29.50 - $39.50, not including taxes and fees.

There are also VIP packages available which include photo ops with Bruce, a signed tour poster and a signed chainsaw.