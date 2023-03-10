The pub from ‘Ted Lasso’ is an Airbnb and you can win a chance to stay there for $13

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Jason Sudeikis in a scene from "Ted Lasso." Sudeikis was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a comedy series. (Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ via AP)

Not only can you have a pint at the famous pub from the hit AppleTV+ show “Ted Lasso,” Airbnb is also giving the opportunity for fans of the award-winning TV show to actually stay at the pub.

The pub, called The Crown & Anchor Pub on the show, is actually called The Prince’s Head, but for sake of the show, let’s just call it The Crown & Anchor Pub.

Airbnb is offering fans the opportunity to stay at the pub for only $13, and the cherry on top is that the actress who plays the bartender Mae on the show, Annette Badland, will be there to pour you an ice cold pint. How amazing does that sound?

The catch is that only three lucky winners will get the opportunity to live like Ted Lasso does. The three winners will be able to bring four guests with them for one night only between Oct. 23-25, 2023, so it’s kind of like your own mini AFC Richmond team!

The listing on Airbnb reads, “Welcome to The Crown & Anchor, Richmond’s finest gathering spot for Greyhound fans. Our friendly neighborhood pub is where us locals cheer, swear, laugh and cry at all of the trials and tribulations of football and life. And now, I’m letting a few lucky guests stay overnight while I take the night off!”

The listing was written by none other Mae herself.

You can officially apply to stay at the Airbnb now! Just click the link here and cross your fingers. I’m sure tons of “Ted Lasso” fans will be applying.