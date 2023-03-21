‘The Other Two’ season 3: Release date, first look and more

A first look at season three of HBO's "The Other Two"

We finally have a release date! The third season of “The Other Two” is coming to HBO Max on May 4.

The comedy series is giving us more of that Dubek family humor. Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) are “successful” but can’t quite break the habit of comparing themselves to other people. Their brother, Chase ‘ChaseDreams’ (Case Walker), is all grown up and their mom, Pat (Molly Shannon), is more powerful than ever.

Season three will have 10 episodes. The first two episodes will debut on Thursday, May 4. Two more episodes will drop on May 11 and May 18 and then it will drop to a one-episode release schedule until the season finale on June 15.

Returning guest stars include Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis.

New guest stars include Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O’Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney.

