Family: Jamie Foxx hospitalized after ‘medical complication’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jamie Foxx attends the LA Community Screening of Warner Bros Pictures' "Just Mercy" at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Jamie Foxx suffered some sort of “medical complication” on Tuesday and has been hospitalized, according to his family.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted the message on social media, noting that he’s “on his way to recovery.”

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the post from Corinne Fox reads. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

No other details are known about what happened to Foxx, but TMZ reports that it was a “medical emergency” and Foxx is communicating.

Foxx, 55, had recently been on set filming “Back in Action” in Georgia.