$25 concert ticket week in May: Which Metro Detroit shows, when to buy them

Anita Baker, The Beach Boys, Alicia Keys among shows with $25 tickets

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

The always popular concert week, which offers $25 tickets for Metro Detroit summer concerts, is returning in May.

LiveNation is launching their annual Concert Week on May 10-16, offering $25 all-in tickets, including fees. The offer is valid to select shows this summer at multiple venues.

Here are some of the Metro Detroit shows including in Concert Week deals:

Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/2       Dierks Bentley

6/14     Matchbox Twenty

6/18     Weezer

6/25     TLC & Shaggy

6/29     Santana

7/2       Anita Baker

7/6       Garbage & Noel Gallagher

7/13     Bret Michaels

7/19     Big Time Rush

7/22     Barenaked Ladies

7/26     Avenged Sevenfold

8/2       Gov’t Mule

8/4       Culture Club

8/5       Kidz Bop

8/6       Mudvayne

8/9       Godsmack and Staind

8/12     Steve Miller Band

8/14     Ghost

8/16     5 Seconds of Summer

8/23     The Offspring

8/26     Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top

8/30     Foreigner

9/1       Disturbed

9/2       Beck & Phoenix

9/3       Pentatonix

9/5       Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

9/12     Shinedown

9/22     Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family

9/23     RIFF Fest featuring I Prevail

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/2       Louis Tomilnson

6/10     Cody Jinks

6/16     Young The Giant with Milky Chance

6/21     3 Doors Down

6/23     Don Toliver

6/24     Counting Crows

7/7       Yungblud

7/18     Sad Summer Festival featuring Taking Back Sunday

7/28     Clutch

7/29     Sublime with Rome & Slightly Stoopid

8/6       Rick Springfield

8/10     Darius Rucker

8/11     Ted Nugent

8/17     Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

8/19     Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R

8/20     Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World

8/22     The All American Rejects

9/17     Dethklok and Babymetal

10/1     Måneskin

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/9       Dermot Kennedy

6/18     Charlie Puth

6/22     Lyle Lovett

6/24     Buddy Guy

6/28     Elvis Costello & The Imposters

7/6       Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne’s The Music of Def Leppard

7/9       Tori Amos

7/14     Tedeschi Trucks Band

7/29     Jason Mraz

8/20     The Beach Boys

Little Caesars Arena

6/14     Bryan Adams

7/17     Alicia Keys

8/18     LL Cool J

9/16     Duran Duran

Fox Theatre

5/21     Seal

5/28     Logic

MORE TO KNOW:

  • Concert Week all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost.
  • Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.
  • Concert Week all-in tickets are available for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts.

Overall, there are 3,800 shows included in the sale nationwide.

---> You can find the full list plus buying info here from LiveNation

