$25 concert ticket week in May: Which Metro Detroit shows, when to buy them

The always popular concert week, which offers $25 tickets for Metro Detroit summer concerts, is returning in May.

LiveNation is launching their annual Concert Week on May 10-16, offering $25 all-in tickets, including fees. The offer is valid to select shows this summer at multiple venues.

Here are some of the Metro Detroit shows including in Concert Week deals:

Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/2 Dierks Bentley

6/14 Matchbox Twenty

6/18 Weezer

6/25 TLC & Shaggy

6/29 Santana

7/2 Anita Baker

7/6 Garbage & Noel Gallagher

7/13 Bret Michaels

7/19 Big Time Rush

7/22 Barenaked Ladies

7/26 Avenged Sevenfold

8/2 Gov’t Mule

8/4 Culture Club

8/5 Kidz Bop

8/6 Mudvayne

8/9 Godsmack and Staind

8/12 Steve Miller Band

8/14 Ghost

8/16 5 Seconds of Summer

8/23 The Offspring

8/26 Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top

8/30 Foreigner

9/1 Disturbed

9/2 Beck & Phoenix

9/3 Pentatonix

9/5 Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

9/12 Shinedown

9/22 Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family

9/23 RIFF Fest featuring I Prevail

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/2 Louis Tomilnson

6/10 Cody Jinks

6/16 Young The Giant with Milky Chance

6/21 3 Doors Down

6/23 Don Toliver

6/24 Counting Crows

7/7 Yungblud

7/18 Sad Summer Festival featuring Taking Back Sunday

7/28 Clutch

7/29 Sublime with Rome & Slightly Stoopid

8/6 Rick Springfield

8/10 Darius Rucker

8/11 Ted Nugent

8/17 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

8/19 Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R

8/20 Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World

8/22 The All American Rejects

9/17 Dethklok and Babymetal

10/1 Måneskin

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/9 Dermot Kennedy

6/18 Charlie Puth

6/22 Lyle Lovett

6/24 Buddy Guy

6/28 Elvis Costello & The Imposters

7/6 Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne’s The Music of Def Leppard

7/9 Tori Amos

7/14 Tedeschi Trucks Band

7/29 Jason Mraz

8/20 The Beach Boys

Little Caesars Arena

6/14 Bryan Adams

7/17 Alicia Keys

8/18 LL Cool J

9/16 Duran Duran

Fox Theatre

5/21 Seal

5/28 Logic

MORE TO KNOW:

Concert Week all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost.

Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

Concert Week all-in tickets are available for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts.

Overall, there are 3,800 shows included in the sale nationwide.

---> You can find the full list plus buying info here from LiveNation