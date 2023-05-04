$25 concert ticket week in May: Which Metro Detroit shows, when to buy them

The always popular concert week, which offers $25 tickets for Metro Detroit summer concerts, is returning in May.
LiveNation is launching their annual Concert Week on May 10-16, offering $25 all-in tickets, including fees. The offer is valid to select shows this summer at multiple venues.
Here are some of the Metro Detroit shows including in Concert Week deals:
Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/2 Dierks Bentley
6/14 Matchbox Twenty
6/18 Weezer
6/25 TLC & Shaggy
6/29 Santana
7/2 Anita Baker
7/6 Garbage & Noel Gallagher
7/13 Bret Michaels
7/19 Big Time Rush
7/22 Barenaked Ladies
7/26 Avenged Sevenfold
8/2 Gov’t Mule
8/4 Culture Club
8/5 Kidz Bop
8/6 Mudvayne
8/9 Godsmack and Staind
8/12 Steve Miller Band
8/14 Ghost
8/16 5 Seconds of Summer
8/23 The Offspring
8/26 Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top
8/30 Foreigner
9/1 Disturbed
9/2 Beck & Phoenix
9/3 Pentatonix
9/5 Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
9/12 Shinedown
9/22 Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family
9/23 RIFF Fest featuring I Prevail
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
6/2 Louis Tomilnson
6/10 Cody Jinks
6/16 Young The Giant with Milky Chance
6/21 3 Doors Down
6/23 Don Toliver
6/24 Counting Crows
7/7 Yungblud
7/18 Sad Summer Festival featuring Taking Back Sunday
7/28 Clutch
7/29 Sublime with Rome & Slightly Stoopid
8/6 Rick Springfield
8/10 Darius Rucker
8/11 Ted Nugent
8/17 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
8/19 Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R
8/20 Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World
8/22 The All American Rejects
9/17 Dethklok and Babymetal
10/1 Måneskin
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
6/9 Dermot Kennedy
6/18 Charlie Puth
6/22 Lyle Lovett
6/24 Buddy Guy
6/28 Elvis Costello & The Imposters
7/6 Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne’s The Music of Def Leppard
7/9 Tori Amos
7/14 Tedeschi Trucks Band
7/29 Jason Mraz
8/20 The Beach Boys
Little Caesars Arena
6/14 Bryan Adams
7/17 Alicia Keys
8/18 LL Cool J
9/16 Duran Duran
Fox Theatre
5/21 Seal
5/28 Logic
MORE TO KNOW:
- Concert Week all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost.
- Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.
- Concert Week all-in tickets are available for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts.
Overall, there are 3,800 shows included in the sale nationwide.
---> You can find the full list plus buying info here from LiveNation
