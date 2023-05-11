Review: Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ is shining, shimmering, splendid at Fisher Theatre

DETROIT – Hop a carpet and fly to Fisher Theatre for a night of magic and music while Disney’s Aladdin transforms the historic theater into Agrabah.

The Broadway blockbuster, still playing at the New Amsterdam Theatre, has been delighting audiences for years. Featuring the beloved music of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice from the classic movie, the musical adds new material that expands the love story between Aladdin and Jasmine and invites new characters to tell the tale of another Arabian Night.

Adi Roy is a charismatic and wide-eyed Aladdin, running around the stage, jumping and dancing, all while singing flawlessly. He impressively transitions from the high-flying, acrobatic “One Jump Ahead” straight into the ballad “Proud of Your Boy.” Roy’s youthful charm makes it easy to forget his character is essentially a con artist.

His chemistry with Jasmine, played by a stunning Senzel Ahmady, is a joy to watch as their relationship blossoms in front of our eyes. From their first fateful interaction in the market to the romantic flying carpet ride of “A Whole New World” (a truly magical Disney moment), you can’t help but root for the two lovers.

Senzel Ahmady as Jasmine and Adi Roy as Aladdin in Aladdin tour (2022)

The evening belonged to Marcus M. Martin as the wisecracking, smooth talking Genie. His ad libs and fourth wall-breaking captured the audience immediately, grabbing attention whenever he appeared on stage. His showstopping number “Friend Like Me” received a well-deserved midshow standing ovation. This is an actor who puts every ounce of talent out on that stage.

New characters in the musical, Kassim, Babkak and Omar, played by Colt Prattes, Jake Letts and Ben Chavez, respectively, add an additional layer of world building as Aladdin’s hilarious street rat buddies. Anand Nagraj and Cameron Sirian, as Jafar and Iago, are enchantingly evil and together make a devilish duo. The ensemble members, who play everything from tap dancing genies to colorful city dwellers, just look like they’re having so much fun on stage.

Everything that makes the movie such a delight has been transferred beautifully on stage with even more magic to dive even deeper into the world of Aladdin. From Natasha Katz’ beautiful earth toned lighting design to Bob Crowley’s robust scenic design, Agrabah comes to life with the addition of Jeremy Chernick’s special effects and Jim Steinmeyer’s illusions.

Disney’s Aladdin is an action-packed adventure with even more of the magic that made the movie into the icon that is still shared by families today. If you’re looking for that Disney magic, your wishes will be granted at the Fisher.

Disney’s Aladdin is now playing at the Fisher Theatre through Sunday, May 14. For showtimes and tickets, visit BroadwayinDetroit.com.