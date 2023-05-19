Pine Knob opens summer concert season this weekend: 13 big shows coming to SE Michigan

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre on September 28, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The summer concert season kicks off this weekend at Pine Knob Music Theatre -- and it’s just the beginning.

The first show, on Saturday, May 20, is the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, featuring country music acts like Tim McGraw, Chris Janson, Kassi Ashton, Dalton Dover, Jordan Harvey and Tigirlily Gold.

Here’s a look at 13 other shows coming to Pine Knob this summer:

Eric Church - June 23

Headlining outdoor venues throughout the summer with “The Outsiders Revival Tour,” Church will take over the Pine Knob Music Theatre stage on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. Joining Church for the local date is Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays.

Dave Matthews Band - June 27

Dave Matthews Band will bring its 2023 North American tour to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. Coinciding with the launch of their U.S. summer tour, Dave Matthews Band will release Walk Around The Moon – their 10th studio album -- on May 19.

Santana - June 29

Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America this summer for the 1001 Rainbows Tour, including a visit to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Thursday, June 29 at 8 p.m.

Anita Baker - July 2

Detroit’s own Anita Baker returns to Southeast Michigan in July with special guest Babyface. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities including a visit to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

Post Malone - July 11

Post Malone announced his return to North America with the “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” Tour following his highly successful trek across the US and Canada last year and Europe this year for his long awaited “Twelve Carat Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run includes a visit to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m.

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa - July 23

Snoop Dogg announced the “High School Reunion Tour” with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 33-city tour will perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m.

Fall Out Boy - July 29

Fall Out Boy is set to hit the road this summer with their 2023 headline tour So Much For (Tour) Dust. The 25+ date North American trek will visit Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and Games We Play will provide support.

The Lumineers - August 25

The Lumineers have announced an encore run of dates after last year’s massive “BRIGHTSIDE World Tour.” The run of shows features scenic outdoor amphitheater venues across the country including a visit to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Friday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m. James Bay will be the opener for the tour.

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd - August 26

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced their first co-headlining tour – “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” with special guest Uncle Kracker – is taking over 22 cities in North America this summer, including a visit to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Arctic Monkeys - August 29

Arctic Monkeys have announced a North American tour for Summer 2023 with support from acclaimed Irish band Fontaines D.C. The tour will visit Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Foreigner - August 30

Foreigner announced the launch of their Farewell Tour, including a stop at Pine Knob Music Theatre with special guest Loverboy on Wednesday, August 30 at 7 p.m.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper - Sep. 5

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are bringing the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday, September 5 at 6 p.m

50 Cent - Sept. 17

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, announced that he will embark on a global tour in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Produced by Live Nation, The Final Lap Tour will make stops across North America and Europe including a stop at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih supporting on all North American dates with more special guests to be announced.