HBO Max becomes Max: Here’s what subscribers need to know

HBO Max is now just Max.

All previous HBO Max subscribers now have access to Max.

Max takes the programming from HBO Max and adds programming from Discovery TV brands: HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, Magnolia Network, and more.

Most of the subscribers will have their apps automatically updated to Max, but some may have to manually update the app or download the new app.

Amazon, Cox, Roku, VIZIO TV, Xfinity: Find the Max app and open it.

Android, Apple, DIRECTV, LG TV, PlayStation, Samsung TV, Xbox: Open HBO Max and choose Download.

Subscribers’ plans, profiles, avatars, settings, “continue watching,” and “my list” items will still be available on the new app. The only things that don’t transfer to Max are HBO Max downloads and custom profile pictures.

Subscribers can access the entire HBO Max catalog and new content from discovery+ on the Max app. Discovery+ will still be available as a stand-alone service.

Existing HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months.

How much does Max cost?

There are three options. The cheapest option comes with ads and the next two levels up are ad-free.