Here is how you can check out Hello Kitty’s limited edition gear in Oakland County this weekend

NOVI, Mich. – Fans of Hello Kitty can check out her cafe truck on Saturday in Oakland County.
The cafe on wheels will be carrying limited-edition merch and snacks and will have these products for sale at Twelve Oaks Mall. Some of the merch includes Hello Kitty t-shirts, mugs, stainless thermos, and cookie sets.
The cafe will be parked near the food court at the Novi mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be the only day the truck will be in Metro Detroit.
The truck only accepts credit/debit cards, no cash. Following Metro Detroit, Hello Kitty Cafe will head to Cincinnati on 6/10.
Below are a few photos of the merch available: