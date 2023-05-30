Here is how you can check out Hello Kitty’s limited edition gear in Oakland County this weekend

NOVI, Mich. – Fans of Hello Kitty can check out her cafe truck on Saturday in Oakland County.

The cafe on wheels will be carrying limited-edition merch and snacks and will have these products for sale at Twelve Oaks Mall. Some of the merch includes Hello Kitty t-shirts, mugs, stainless thermos, and cookie sets.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

The cafe will be parked near the food court at the Novi mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be the only day the truck will be in Metro Detroit.

The truck only accepts credit/debit cards, no cash. Following Metro Detroit, Hello Kitty Cafe will head to Cincinnati on 6/10.

Below are a few photos of the merch available:

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)