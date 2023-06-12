2 Michigan State alumni to compete for love on newest Bachelorette season

The upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” will feature two alumni from Michigan State University competing in its 20th season.

With a little over a week remaining before the leading lady, Charity Lawson, starts presenting roses to her suitors, fans of “Bachelor Nation” are eagerly seeking more information about the contestants. This season will witness not one, but two MSU alumni vying for the affection of “The Bachelorette.”

Representing Dearborn in the competition is 28-year-old Ahmad “Khalid” Hassan. He publicly announced his participation in the popular show through an Instagram video, showcasing a large red rose and proudly displaying his hometown on his hand in true Michigander style. Hassan, a 28-year-old Michigan State alum, works as a Tech Recruiter. A glimpse at his social media accounts reveals his passion for boxing and maintaining fitness, which he frequently updates his followers about.

According to Khalid’s bio, he hails from a large Muslim family and has seven siblings. If he manages to captivate Charity long enough to reach the hometown date episode, she can look forward to an enjoyable trip to Metro Detroit.

However, Lawson’s visit to Michigan this season doesn’t end with Khalid. Caleb Arthur from Ann Arbor will also join the cast, hoping to receive a rose. Given the shared name with another contestant, Arthur will be referred to as Caleb A. during this season. Although not as active on social media as the other Michigan representative, Caleb A. has already provided fans with a glimpse of his charming personality prior to the season premiere. His Instagram announcement featured the delightful caption “I’d love for you all to donate your time to my favorite Charity this summer.”

A probable reason for his relatively modest social media presence is Caleb A.’s ongoing completion of his residency in Family Medicine at the University of Michigan. This fact is likely to spark conversations on the show, considering Lawson’s profession as a child and family therapist.

Hassan and Arthur will join 23 other men in their quest to win over Lawson’s heart and ultimately secure her hand in marriage.