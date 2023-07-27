Photos: Bendigo Fletcher opens packed show for The Backseat Lovers at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre

DETROIT – Bendigo Fletcher opened a packed show at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit for headliner The Backseat Lovers.

The line of people waiting to get into the Masonic Temple wrapped around the building when the doors opened at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

After the pit began to fill and many seats were claimed, Bendigo Fletcher, an indie band hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, took the stage to a round of cheering and applause.

The cheery, mostly young crowd, really seemed to connect with Bendigo Fletcher’s performance. The band’s fusion of folk, rock, and pop, had them moving along to the music.

Bendigo Fletcher will be back in Detroit playing The Shelter on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, with The Brook & The Bluff.

Click here to listen to Bendigo Fletcher’s newest single, “Uncle Mick’s Fireworks Extravaganza.”

Check out the photos of Bendigo Fletcher in Detroit

Bendigo Fletcher at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre on July 25, 2023. (WDIV)

