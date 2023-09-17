Noah Kahan brings heartbreak, healing to crowd at sold-out show in Sterling Heights

Noah Kahan performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Sept. 16, 2023.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan played a sold-out show at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights on Saturday night while on the road for his “Stick Season” tour.

Kahan’s “Stick Season” album hits all the right notes. His music manages to be uplifting, heartbreaking, introspective -- and, just, really, really good. The vulnerability in his music can bring up many different emotions, but his stage presence Saturday night offered a contagious sense of joy.

It’s the emotional openness in his lyrics that helps so many people connect with his music in a truly meaningful way. And fans did connect in Sterling Heights -- with thousands of people singing along to the music and swaying to the beat.

The song “Call Your Mom” was among some of the more impactful songs of the night. For me, personally, that song has never resonated with me. Until I heard it performed live. In that amphitheatre, the air full of thousands of voices -- that’s when the song took on a new life. I finally felt like I understood what it meant.

Overall, Kahan’s performance was envigorating -- he pulled the crowd in and opened the space for people to experience heartbreak and healing. Kahan ended the show with an encore that featured “The View Between Villages,” “Stick Season,” and “Homesick.”

Kahan donates a portion of every ticket sold from his 2023 tour to The Busyhead Project and to support local organizations while on the road. The fund is dedicated to addressing the need for access to mental health services.

You can view the photos from the show below.

Noah Kahan performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Sept. 16, 2023. (WDIV)

