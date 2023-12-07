The bizarre fake Taylor Swift stunt that confused Detroit concertgoers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: KP performs onstage during iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2023 at Little Caesars Arena on December 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball is one of my favorite shows to attend. I went to Detroit’s first edition last year that had the Backstreet Boys and Khalid, among other acts, and genuinely enjoyed every second of it.

For Channel 955′s first edition of such a big show, I thought they did an impressive job.

When the 2023 lineup was released with Usher as the headliner, I had to go again. If last year’s show was any indicator, this year’s would have been even bigger.

While Usher was admittedly a little underwhelming with his closing acoustic set, there was one very strange moment that still strikes me as bizarre today.

Mojo and Kevin, from Mojo in the Morning, come on stage excited about “a surprise guest” they’ve been teasing.

Kevin eagerly starts, “Does anyone know a song named ‘Karma’?”

Swifties in the audience, including myself, perk up.

Could Taylor Swift actually be making a surprise appearance at the Detroit Jingle Ball?

Taylor Swift was in Detroit for her Eras Tour in June, and she has played radio shows like Wango Tango and Jingle Ball not too long ago.

“Make some noise for… Trailor Swift.”

The unassuming audience erupts in roars. That is, until it becomes very clear that it is in, in fact, not Taylor Swift.

Out comes Mojo’s producer, KP, decked out as Taylor Swift 2008 singing “Fearless.”

The audience is very confused. I look around the arena and people are shaking their heads.

The bit might have been fine if it ended there, but it kept going.

To add insult to injury, “Trailor Swift” forgets the words to “Fearless” and she walks around the stage asking if she can start over.

She keeps going.

The Mojo in the Morning team then all comes out to get the confused crowd hyped again, but the bit has gone on for so long it was hard to tell how much longer we would have to listen to this and what the purpose of it.

Detroit Jingle Ball criticized for announcing Taylor Swift as a performer and then bringing out an impersonator. pic.twitter.com/VtrPi6DHiC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023

Eventually, it was revealed that this was all a stunt to promote that the morning show was giving away a trip to see Taylor Swift next year.

I get it. Radio shows are meant to be goofy. I’ve worked in the industry long enough to see these kinds of stunts pulled off.

It was just the bizarre execution that really rubbed the audience the wrong way. It went on for way too long and they left their producer on stage dressed and singing as Taylor Swift while the audience audibly booed to a sold-out crowd at Little Caesars Arena.

I’ll probably attend the 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, but hopefully Trailor Swift won’t be on the next year’s lineup.