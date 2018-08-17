Aretha Franklin fans pay respect to the Queen at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit

DETROIT - Fans of Aretha Franklin are still showing up at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit to pay their respects to the "Queen of Soul," who died Thursday of pancreatic cancer.

For the second day in a row, they have brought balloons, candles and other memorabilia. Fans have said the church is where they can feel close to Aretha Franklin.

One fan, DJ Jumper, showed off his Aretha Franklin collection. He said his collection is like wine, something that gets better over time.

“Aretha, Temptations, somebody like that. I would have to have it. If they got a new CD, I’d buy it," Jumper said.

Aretha Franklin sang her first gospel solo inside the New Bethel Baptist Church. Her father was a pastor there as well.

