Aretha Franklin's granddaughter posts moving tribute to social media

DETROIT - Victorie Franklin, the granddaughter of Aretha Franklin, shared a memory of her grandmother on Twitter Thursday morning.

In a video dated to March, the Queen of Soul is seen singing as she plays piano.

"I have many memories of me coming into her home and she would be playing piano and singing," the tweet reads, "Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling, but God is telling me that she is at peace. Today we lost an icon, a legend, but today I lost my grandma."

Victorie Franklin sang on Aretha Franklin's still unreleased album.

Local 4 spoke with both Franklins in April when the album was being recorded. That video can be seen below.

The celebration of Franklin's life will start with a two-day public visitation from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

