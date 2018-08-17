Aretha Franklin's music transcends age, race boundaries

DETROIT - There may be a lot of singers out there, but very few can say their music breaks color and age boundaries. Aretha Franklin’s music does just that.

For the second day in a row, her fans are coming out by the hundreds, showing respect for the Queen of Soul. Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer. Many continue to bring flowers and balloons to her home church, New Bethel Baptist Church.

With every beat and step, the rhythm of soul can be felt from the young dance group. Meet Madison, Amira, Laila and Simone, simply known as AL NUR.

Too young to actually know Aretha Franklin, but they definitely can feel and even dance to her music.

“Well, it was like very inspirational, and it was like soul music, like, it made you feel a certain type of groove, like a jazz groove,” said Simone Simmons.

They were one of the many fans who stopped by New Bethel Church, on Friday to say their final goodbyes to the Queen of Soul.

“I don’t necessarily know what soul is because I didn’t live back then, but my mom listens to soul music and it’s something you feel. I feel soul every time I dance to Aretha’s music,” said Madison Boatwright.

“Her voice is the most beautiful thing you’ll ever hear. As a Detroiter, she’s always been there. And all of a sudden she’s not. I’m 53-years-old and she’s always been there,” said Robert Teitel.



