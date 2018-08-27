Aretha Franklin tribute concert at Chene Park: Who's performing, how to get tickets

DETROIT - More than 20 performers will take the stage at Detroit's Chene Park Thursday night to honor Aretha Franklin.

The musical tribute to "The Queen of Soul" is set for Thursday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here's who's slated to perform:

Cherri Black

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Doug Carn

Jean Carne

Kurt Carr

Steffinie Christian

Angela Davis

Raheem DeVaughn

George Faison

Minister Louis Farrakhan

Gwen Foxx

The Four Tops

Eddie Franklin

Gracie Franklin

Victorie Franklin

Johnny Gill

Beth Griffith-Manley

Kimmie Horne

Santita Jackson

Dr. Bobby Jones

KIKO

Alise King

Gladys Knight

L'Renee

Jenifer Lewis

Tasha Page-Lockhart

LJ Reynolds

KiKi Sheard

Angie Stone

Ralphe Armstrong Band and Kern Brantley Band will accompany the celebrants. Other participants will be announced once confirmed.

Other participants will be announced once confirmed.

How to get tickets

Tickets are required for admission to this free event. Tickets will be available online through Ticketmaster.com beginning Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In honor of the Queen, Ticketmaster will waive all fees.

Guests are allowed a maximum of two (2) tickets via Ticketmaster digital-mobile tickets. Visit the Chene Park website (www.cheneparkdetroit.com) for more details.

About Chene Park Detroit:

Located at 2600 Atwater, Chene Park Amphitheatre is a 6,000-seat canopied venue facing the Detroit River in the heart of downtown Detroit. Chene Park is a City of Detroit, Recreation Department facility, managed and operated by The Right Productions, Inc. All events are rain or shine. Lighted and secure parking available.

