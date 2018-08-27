Aretha Franklin tribute concert at Chene Park: Who's performing, how to get tickets

DETROIT - More than 20 performers will take the stage at Detroit's Chene Park Thursday night to honor Aretha Franklin.
The musical tribute to "The Queen of Soul" is set for Thursday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Here's who's slated to perform:
- Cherri Black
- Dee Dee Bridgewater
- Doug Carn
- Jean Carne
- Kurt Carr
- Steffinie Christian
- Angela Davis
- Raheem DeVaughn
- George Faison
- Minister Louis Farrakhan
- Gwen Foxx
- The Four Tops
- Eddie Franklin
- Gracie Franklin
- Victorie Franklin
- Johnny Gill
- Beth Griffith-Manley
- Kimmie Horne
- Santita Jackson
- Dr. Bobby Jones
- KIKO
- Alise King
- Gladys Knight
- L'Renee
- Jenifer Lewis
- Tasha Page-Lockhart
- LJ Reynolds
- KiKi Sheard
- Angie Stone
Ralphe Armstrong Band and Kern Brantley Band will accompany the celebrants. Other participants will be announced once confirmed.
How to get tickets
Tickets are required for admission to this free event. Tickets will be available online through Ticketmaster.com beginning Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
In honor of the Queen, Ticketmaster will waive all fees.
Guests are allowed a maximum of two (2) tickets via Ticketmaster digital-mobile tickets. Visit the Chene Park website (www.cheneparkdetroit.com) for more details.
About Chene Park Detroit:
Located at 2600 Atwater, Chene Park Amphitheatre is a 6,000-seat canopied venue facing the Detroit River in the heart of downtown Detroit. Chene Park is a City of Detroit, Recreation Department facility, managed and operated by The Right Productions, Inc. All events are rain or shine. Lighted and secure parking available.
