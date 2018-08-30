First 1,000 people lined up at Greater Grace Temple on Friday can attend Aretha Franklin's funeral

DETROIT - The first 1,000 fans lined up Friday outside Greater Grace Temple in Detroit will be able to attend the funeral services for Aretha Franklin, as long as they are dressed appropriately, her family said.
Visitors can start lining up at 8 a.m. Friday. The line will start at the corner of Shiawassee Drive and West Seven Mile Road.
Full program for funeral released
The full program for Aretha Franklin's funeral service on Friday, Aug. 31 has been released.
Local 4 plans to carry the funeral live on-air and on ClickOnDetroit.com. Coverage begins at 9 a.m.
Here's a look at the full list of speakers and performers:
Related: Aretha Franklin funeral in Detroit on Aug. 31: What you need to know
- 9:30-9:50 a.m.: Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra
- 9:50-10:00 a.m.: Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.
- 10:00-10:20 a.m.: Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family
- 10:20-10:25 a.m.: Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church
- 10:25-10:40 a.m.: Scripture of Comfort:
- 10:25 a.m.: Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas, TX
- 10:30 a.m.: New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church
- 10:35 a.m.: The Psalm: Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church
- 10:40-10:45 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
- 10:45-10:49 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Faith Hill
- 10:49-11:03 a.m.: Remarks:
- 10:49 a.m.: Brenda Jones, City Council President
- 10:51 a.m.: JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council
- 10:53 a.m.: Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
- 10:57 a.m.: Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan
- 11:03-11:08 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande
- 1108-11:13 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters
- 11:13-11:18 a.m: Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson
- 11:18-11:23 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong
- 11:23-11:40 a.m.: Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie & Jordan Franklin
- 11:40-11:45 a.m.: Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin
- 11:45-11:50 a.m.: Obituary: Sabrina Owens
- 11:50-11:55 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman
- 11:55-12:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris
- 12:00-12:15 p.m.: Personal Remarks:
- 12:00 p.m.: Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General
- 12:10 p.m.: Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton
- 12:15-12:19 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
- 12:19-12:36 p.m.: Personal Reflections :
- 12:19 p.m.: Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI
- 12:23 p.m.: Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District
- 12:27 p.m.: Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL
- 12:31 p.m.: Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network
- 12:36-12:41 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan
- 12:41-12:51 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Ron Isley
- 12:51 p.m.: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition
- 1:00 p.m.: Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C
- 1:05 p.m.: Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church
- 1:10-1:15 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor
- 1:15-1:30 p.m: Personal Reflections :
- 1:15 p.m.: Tyler Perry
- 1:17 p.m.: Cicely Tyson, Actress
- 1:20 p.m.: Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music
- 1:25 p.m.: Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist
- 1:30-1:34 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams
- 1:34-1:53 p.m.: Personal Reflections :
- 1:34 p.m.: Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality
- 1:38 p.m.: Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons
- 1:42 p.m.: Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants
- 1:48 p.m.: Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University
- 1:53-2:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
- 2:00-2:05 p.m.: Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson
- 2:05-2:35 p.m.: Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA
- 2:35-2:45 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists
- 2:45-3:00 p.m.: Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.