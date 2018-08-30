First 1,000 people lined up at Greater Grace Temple on Friday can attend Aretha Franklin's funeral

DETROIT - The first 1,000 fans lined up Friday outside Greater Grace Temple in Detroit will be able to attend the funeral services for Aretha Franklin, as long as they are dressed appropriately, her family said.

Visitors can start lining up at 8 a.m. Friday. The line will start at the corner of Shiawassee Drive and West Seven Mile Road.

Full program for funeral released

The full program for Aretha Franklin's funeral service on Friday, Aug. 31 has been released.

Local 4 plans to carry the funeral live on-air and on ClickOnDetroit.com. Coverage begins at 9 a.m.

Here's a look at the full list of speakers and performers:

9:30-9:50 a.m.: Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra

Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra 9:50-10:00 a.m.: Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.

Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc. 10:00-10:20 a.m.: Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family

Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family 10:20-10:25 a.m.: Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church

Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church 10:25-10:40 a.m.: Scripture of Comfort: 10:25 a.m.: Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas, TX 10:30 a.m.: New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church 10:35 a.m.: The Psalm: Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church

Scripture of Comfort: 10:40-10:45 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir 10:45-10:49 a.m. : Musical Tribute: Faith Hill

: Musical Tribute: Faith Hill 10:49-11:03 a.m. : Remarks: 10:49 a.m.: Brenda Jones, City Council President 10:51 a.m. : JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council 10:53 a.m.: Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit 10:57 a.m.: Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan

: Remarks: 11:03-11:08 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande

Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande 1108-11:13 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters

Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters 11:13-11:18 a.m: Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson

Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson 11:18-11:23 a.m. : Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong

: Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong 11:23-11:40 a.m.: Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie & Jordan Franklin

Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie & Jordan Franklin 11:40-11:45 a.m.: Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin

Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin 11:45-11:50 a.m.: Obituary: Sabrina Owens

Obituary: Sabrina Owens 11:50-11:55 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman

Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman 11:55-12:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris

Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris 12:00-12:15 p.m. : Personal Remarks: 12:00 p.m.: Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General 12:10 p.m.: Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton

: Personal Remarks: 12:15-12:19 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard 12:19-12:36 p.m.: Personal Reflections : 12:19 p.m.: Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI 12:23 p.m.: Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District 12:27 p.m.: Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL 12:31 p.m.: Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network

Personal Reflections : 12:36-12:41 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan

Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan 12:41-12:51 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Ron Isley

Musical Tribute: Ron Isley 12:51 p.m.: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition 1:00 p.m.: Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C

Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C 1:05 p.m.: Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church

Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church 1:10-1:15 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor 1:15-1:30 p.m: Personal Reflections : 1:15 p.m. : Tyler Perry 1:17 p.m.: Cicely Tyson, Actress 1:20 p.m. : Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music 1:25 p.m.: Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist

Personal Reflections : 1:30-1:34 p.m. : Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams

: Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams 1:34-1:53 p.m.: Personal Reflections : 1:34 p.m.: Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality 1:38 p.m.: Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons 1:42 p.m.: Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants 1:48 p.m.: Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University

Personal Reflections : 1:53-2:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir 2:00-2:05 p.m.: Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson

Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson 2:05-2:35 p.m.: Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA

Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA 2:35-2:45 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists

Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists 2:45-3:00 p.m.: Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

