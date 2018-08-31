Former US Attorney General Eric Holder: Aretha Franklin 'moved us and inspired us'

DETROIT - While speaking at her funeral Friday at Greater Grace Temple, in Detroit, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder talked about the impact Aretha Franklin had on the country.

Franklin sang "America" at Holder's farewell ceremony after his term as U.S. attorney general.

"Aretha has always been a part of my life," Holder said. "I think all of us can truly say that. It's hard to imagine that that magnificent voice has been stilled. That compelling presence is gone too soon."

Holder said Franklin became a queen through her compassion and caring for others.

"Her family shared her with Detroit," Holder said. "Detroit shared her with America. This nation shared her with the world. But she was always ours -- our princess and ultimately, our queen."

Holder said Franklin moved people in ways no other has before or since. He said her impact went beyond her singing, as she was a part of the women's rights movement.

"There has never been, there will never be another voice melded to the consummate artistry that was Ms. Aretha Franklin," Holder said.

Holder said Franklin made the country more sensitive and more just while making the world more beautiful and understandable.

"She comforted us," Holder said. "She moved us and she inspired us. God sang through her."

