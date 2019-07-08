Michigan governor signs bill designating portion of freeway as Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway

DETROIT - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4060 which designates the portion of the M-10 freeway between Livernois and I-94 in Detroit as the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway.

House Bill 4060 was introduced by state representative Leslie Love.

“Aretha Franklin was an American icon. She began her career here in the heart of Detroit. Her creativity and voice contributed to our musical and cultural history in Michigan,” said Whitmer. “I’m honored to be able to dedicate a portion of the M-10 freeway to remember Aretha and all she did for our state.”



