Aretha Franklin

Musical tribute for Aretha Franklin to be held Aug. 30 at Chene Park

List of performers still being finalized

By Derick Hutchinson

Aretha Franklin (WDIV)

DETROIT - A musical tribute for the late Aretha Franklin will be held Aug. 30 at Chene Park in Detroit, organizers announced.

The event will be free, officials said. It is scheduled for the evening.

Performers and details for ticketing are still being finalized.

