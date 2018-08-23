Musical tribute for Aretha Franklin to be held Aug. 30 at Chene Park

DETROIT - A musical tribute for the late Aretha Franklin will be held Aug. 30 at Chene Park in Detroit, organizers announced.
The event will be free, officials said. It is scheduled for the evening.
Performers and details for ticketing are still being finalized.
More stories:
- Aretha Franklin left no will behind, report says
- Greater Grace Temple in Detroit prepares to host Aretha Franklin's funeral
- People continue to pay respects to Aretha Franklin
- Lawmakers want Congressional Gold Medal for Aretha Franklin
- Dozens of Metro Detroit musicians inspired by Aretha Franklin
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.