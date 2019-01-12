Someone was stealing from Aretha Franklin's Bloomfield Township home before her death, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Someone was stealing from Aretha Franklin's home in Bloomfield Township before her death, according to police.

Authorities confirmed they opened a criminal investigation into the thefts before the Queen of Soul died.

Some of Franklin's assets were stolen from the home, police said.

Craig Smith, an attorney for Franklin's son, said he's baffled by who had access to her home to steal from her.

"I have no detail on anything missing pre- or post-Aretha's death," Smith said. "The house has high security and everyone was locked out unless escorted, post-death."

In a filing in the Oakland Probate Court, the attorney for Franklin's estate wrote:

"The Bloomfield Township Police Department is conducting an on-going criminal investigation of the theft of Ms. Franklin's assets prior to her death. Second, there is a dispute between the estate and Ms. Franklin's ex-husband, the father of one of her heirs, regarding royalties. In either instance the time records and other materials requested may jeopardize these matters and should not be disclosed."

