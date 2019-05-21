VIEW HERE: Aretha Franklin's 3 handwritten wills

Three handwritten wills have been found in the Oakland County home of Aretha Franklin, months after the death of the "Queen of Soul."

The most recent one is dated March 2014. That one appears to give the singer's assets to family members.

Some writing is very difficult to decipher and the four pages have words scratched out and phrases in the margins.

View the pages here:

Franklin died Aug. 16 at age 76. She had spent years battling pancreatic cancer.

Lawyers and family members said at the time that she had no will, but three handwritten wills have been found months after her death.

