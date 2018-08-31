10 moments from Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 31: Family members of Aretha Franklin embrace after sharing stories of the late singers life at her funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at the age of 76 at…

DETROIT - The funeral service for Aretha Franklin was held on Friday, Aug. 31 in Detroit, Michigan.

Leaders, entertainers and public figures from around the world, along with family and friends, joined for a celebration of "The Queen of Soul," which featured dozens of speakers and musical tributes.

Here are some of the moments from Aretha Franklin's funeral:

Clinton said he and his wife, Hillary, didn't start out as president, senator or secretary of state, but "Aretha groupies."

"She was only about four years older than me, five years older than Hillary, so when we're getting out of college was when she finally got her big breakthroughs," Clinton said.

Clinton said although Franklin had the voice of a generation, and maybe of the century, she worked for years singing at her church, jazz clubs and places where soul was being born and rock 'n' roll was being played.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan proposed a plan to rename Chene Park after Aretha Franklin while speaking at her funeral Friday at Greater Grace Temple.

"I met with (Detroit City Council) President Brenda Jones, and talked to my partners on Detroit City Council, and today it is with their strong and enthusiastic report that I can tell you that on Tuesday I will be sending City Council a proposal to rename Chene Park," Duggan said. "Our beautiful waterfront jewel will be Aretha Franklin Park."

"What a truly memorable day," Davis said. "What an incredible celebration of an incredible life."

Davis said Franklin loved Detroit and living in the city of Detroit.

He said when he sat down with Franklin in 1979, she was already the Queen of Soul. She had already released hits such as "Natural Woman," "Respect" and others.

Former Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas spoke about Aretha Franklin at her funeral Friday in Detroit.

"It is with sad eyes and a very heavy heart that I stand before you today to celebrate our queen, Aretha," Thomas said.

He said he was introduced to Franklin by his mother. Thomas said he grew up on the west side of Chicago before "women's rights" and "women's movement" were popular phrases. He said his mother connected with Franklin's music.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson took the podium Friday afternoon at Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit to talk about the Queen of Soul, who he knew for most of their lives.

"I've known Aretha almost 60 years," Jackson said. "That's a lot of reflecting."

Jackson thanked the members of Franklin's family and the people who organized the funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Smokey Robinson spoke about his friendship with Aretha Franklin at her funeral Friday and sang a song for her at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Robinson said he was 8 years old, outside shooting marbles with neighborhood friends, when he met Franklin's brother. He said he went over to her house and heard her playing the piano and singing.

