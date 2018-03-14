Detroit-made film profiling heroin addiction selected to Cleveland, Grand Rapids film festivals

DETROIT - A Detroit-made short film featuring the story of a woman struggling with heroin addiction will screen at film festivals in Cleveland and Grand Rapids next month.

"Detroit Diamond" follows the story of a mother trying to win custody of her three-year-old son after her struggles with addiction lead to her losing him.

The film was directed and produced by Hamoody Jaafar and written by M.R. Flores. It stars Laura Finlay, Nina Kircher, Darlene Strickland and Miz Korona - a full female cast. It was also produced by Dave Maxwell.

The film will screen at the Cleveland International Film Festival on April 5 and 6, and the Grand Rapids Film Festival on April 14.

Check out a clip from the short film below and find more on the film here:

