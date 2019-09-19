Detroit rapper releases song in support of striking UAW workers

A Detroit rapper known for his timely and topical songs has released a new one in support of UAW workers striking at GM this week.

GmacCash, who you may remember released a video about the snow in Michigan last year, released a new video titled, "On Strike," which depicts him on the picket line.

Workers started walking off the job over the weekend and by Monday morning about 50,000 union members were not reporting to their plants and manufacturing facilities.

Negotiations have been ongoing each day this week. On Tuesday, GM announced it would move striking UAW workers to COBRA healthcare coverage.

More coverage: UAW-GM strike: Follow live updates on day 4

Watch the "On Strike" video below (Warning: Explicit language):

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.