Detroit Youth Choir in America's Got Talent semifinal: How to vote

The Detroit Youth Choir is competing on NBC's "America's Got Talent" this season -- and they need your vote.

You probably remember their emotional first appearance on AGT back in June, when they brought the house down with a showstopping performance.

Then, in the quarterfinal, the choir rocked the stage again and were voted into the semifinal round.

DYC will compete again on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. -- be sure to watch and vote!

How to vote for Detroit Youth Choir on AGT

Get the app: The America's Got Talent Official App is the best way to PLAY ALONG, VOTE and SAVE while watching the show. Tell America which acts you love, mix and match judge phrases for your buzzers, cast your vote during the live shows and save your favorite acts on results nights.

To vote via App Voting, download the AGT Official App from the App Store or Google Play, open the AGT Official App and tap the VOTE button to sign up for a free NBCUniversal Profile using either your e-mail address, your Facebook credentials, or your Google credentials. If you previously registered for an NBCUniversal Profile, tap the Sign In link at the bottom of the sign up form and complete all required fields to sign in to your existing profile.

To vote via NBC.com, visit nbc.com/AGTVote and sign up for a free NBCUniversal Profile using either your e-mail address, your Facebook credentials or your Google credentials. If you previously signed up for an NBCUniversal Profile, tap the Sign In link at the bottom of the sign up form and complete all required fields to sign in to your existing profile.

To vote via the Xfinity X1 set-top box, you must have an Xfinity X1 set-top box, Xfinity X1 remote and an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC (fees may apply). You can access the X1 voting screen on your television during the Overnight Voting Window(s) (defined below) using three methods. First, if you are watching a Performance Episode (defined below) during your regional time zone’s broadcast feed of the Show (or for 1 hour after), use your X1 remote and press the info button when prompted on the screen (you will see a graphic in the top right corner of the screen that indicates that voting is open and that directs you to press the info button (the “Xfinity X1 Vote Graphic”). If you do not see the Xfinity X1 Vote Graphic, use your X1 remote to search for America’s Got Talent and pull up the Show page. On the Show page, you will see a bar on the bottom of the screen with various options, such as options for series information and recording episodes. Use your X1 remote to select the “Vote” option. Your third method is to use the voice command, “Vote for AGT,” via your X1 remote during the voting window. This voice command should activate the voting screen on your screen.

View the full voting rules and guidelines here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.