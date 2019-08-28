WATCH: Detroit Youth Choir rocks stage again on 'America's Got Talent'

The amazing Detroit Youth Choir took the stage in the live quarterfinal round of "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday night!

Detroit Youth Choir performed Carrie Underwood's song "The Champion" - and it was amazing! The received a standing ovation.

Judge Simon Cowell said it was better than their first performance.

We'll find out if the group will advance to the next round on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

Watch Detroit Youth Choir's quarterfinal performance on "AGT" below:

