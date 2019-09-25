DYC to be honored at Spirit of Detroit

DETROIT - Last week the Detroit Youth Choir gave it their all in their final performance on "America's Got Talent."

While the choir fell short of that first place prize of $1 million, they came back home to learn that they were winners after all.

The choir was honored Friday at a homecoming celebration where the choir was surprised with a $1 million endowment gift from a list of foundations as well as other Detroit philanthropies

But the excitement doesn't end there. On Wednesday, the Detroit Youth Choir will be at the Spirit of Detroit for another celebration.

The Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority, who owns the Spirit of Detroit, plans to honor the choir for shinning a positive light on the city while in Los Angeles for "America's Got Talent."

Elected officials will be at this celebration and say they have a special surprise for choir director Anthony White.

