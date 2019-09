Local 4 caught up with the Detroit Youth Choir members at the airport.

They looked happy to be home after an amazing experience at "America's Got Talent" in Los Angeles. They took second place in the competition.

Watch their emotional return above.

They better get some rest because they have a homecoming celebration to attend Friday afternoon.

DETAILS: Detroit Youth Choir homecoming celebration is today at Campus Martius

