"We have a feeling, that tonight's gonna be a good night!" (For Detroit Youth Choir on AGT!)

We had a little bit of fun with the Black Eyed Peas song "I Got a Feeling," with some help from our own Devin Scillian and the rest of the Local 4 family.

Watch the video above!

Below: Some of the amazing outtakes from our music video shoot

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.