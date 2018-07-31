Entertainment

Emmy Award-winning actor Alan Alda diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

By Ken Haddad
Emmy Award-winning actor Alan Alda has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The actor announced the news on "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday, saying he was diagnosed nearly four years ago. 

Alda, 82, is a six-time Emmy Award winner and is best known for starring in "M*A*S*H" from 1972 to 1983. 

"I've had a full life since then," he said. "I've acted, I've given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook. I started this new podcast. And I noticed that – I had been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new podcast – and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots and I thought, it's probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that's not where I am."

Alda says revealing his diagnosis might be helpful to others with Parkinson's that there are things they can do.

Alda played a senator who ran for president on "The West Wing" and he also hosted "Scientific American Frontiers" on PBS.
 

 

