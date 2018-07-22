Faster Horses offers festival goers who clean their campsites the chance to win 2019 passes

BROOKLYN, Mich. - If you clean up your mess after Faster Horses Festival this year, you might be able to come back for free next year.

The country music festival in Brooklyn is offering the chance to win a pair of passes to the 2019 festival for campers who take photos of their clean campsites.

Last year, many festival goers trashed their campsites at Michigan International Speedway. Everything from beer cans and food to discarded furniture was left in piles when campers departed after the weekend.

To enter to win the passes, take a photo of your clean campsite at the end of the festival and send it to marketing@fasterhorses.com.

