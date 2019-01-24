Fisher Theatre announces wrist band lottery for tickets to see 'Hamilton' in Detroit

DETROIT - The hottest Broadway show in years is finally headed to Detroit, as "Hamilton" tickets will go on sale Friday, and they're expected to go fast.

Workers at the Fisher Theatre are expecting pandemonium Friday when tickets go on sale.

Scott Myers, of Broadway Detroit, showed Local 4 the preparations in place for the influx of people they're expecting.

"When Jeffrey Seller announced tickets were going on sale, show coming to Detroit, people started calling us," Myers said. "This is the moment."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased online through Ticketmaster, but fans who want to buy them in person will have to join the wrist band lottery outside the Fisher Theatre box office from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

"We're distributing wrist bands starting at 7:30 a.m.," Myers said. "People will get a wrist band and, starting at 10, we'll start calling out wrist band numbers. People will come down in blocks of wrist bands to buy their tickets."

At 10 a.m., those who have their wrist band number called can purchase up to four tickets.

Danielle Garrett is hoping Friday will be her lucky day after many failed attempts to see the Tony Award-winning musical.

"I've tried and they're always sold out," she said.

She works in a boutique inside the Fisher Building, so she'll be in prime position to grab a wrist band.

There are 46 shows for which tickets can be purchased. "Hamilton" will run from March 12 to April 21.

Myers said officials wanted to avoid people camping out for tickets. They have plenty of wrist bands, and everyone who gets one between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. has the same opportunity to have their number called.

