Full list of 'America's Got Talent' 2019 finalists

The Detroit Youth Choir found out Wednesday that they'll be heading to the final round of "America's Got Talent."
The young group of talented choir members wowed audiences from day one and even brought Flint native Terry Crews to tears.
- Terry Crews shares excitement about Detroit Youth Choir on 'America's Got Talent'
- Detroit Youth Choir's time to shine on 'America's Got Talent'
- Aspiring rapper steps forward during Detroit Youth Choir's performance
- 'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell calls Detroit Youth Choir director 'inspiration'
- The Detroit Youth Choir story you missed on 'America's Got Talent'
The season 14 "America's Got Talent" finale will take place Sept. 17 and 18. In case you missed it or don't remember, here's a list of who the Detroit Youth Choir is up against and video of their auditions.
Detroit Youth Choir
Benicio Bryant
Emanne Beasha
Kodi Lee
Light Balance Kids
Ndlovu Youth Choir
Ryan Niemiller
Tyler Butler-Figueroa
V.Unbeatable
Voices of Service
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.