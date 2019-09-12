Entertainment

Full list of 'America's Got Talent' 2019 finalists

By Kayla Clarke

The Detroit Youth Choir found out Wednesday that they'll be heading to the final round of "America's Got Talent."

The young group of talented choir members wowed audiences from day one and even brought Flint native Terry Crews to tears.

The season 14 "America's Got Talent" finale will take place Sept. 17 and 18. In case you missed it or don't remember, here's a list of who the Detroit Youth Choir is up against and video of their auditions.

Detroit Youth Choir

Benicio Bryant

Emanne Beasha

Kodi Lee

Light Balance Kids

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Ryan Niemiller

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

V.Unbeatable

Voices of Service

