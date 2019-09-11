'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell calls Detroit Youth Choir director 'inspiration'

LOS ANGELES - After the Detroit Youth Choir performed live on "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, judge Simon Cowell whispered something in director Anthony White's ear.

"I told him, 'You're an inspiration.' I like him, I like the kids and I think they can win this," Cowell said.

The choir opened Tuesday's semifinal performance with a video thanking their choir director for all he has done for them before giving a powerful rendition of Panic! at the Disco's "High Hopes."

See the video made for White here.

Five performers will move on to the finals. Those five acts will be announced Wednesday evening. Tune in to Local 4 at 8 p.m. to see if the Detroit Youth Choir advances.

