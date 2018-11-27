Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in December 2018

Here's everything that's coming to your favorite streaming service in December 2018.

Coming to Netflix:

December 1st

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone, season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (streaming every Saturday)

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass, season 5

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

December 2nd

The Lobster

December 3rd

Blue Planet II, season 1

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot, season 2

December 4th

District 9

December 6th

Happy!, season 1

December 7th

5 Star Christmas

Bad Blood

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin’

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday!

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

The Ranch: Part 6

December 9th

Sin senos sí hay paraíso, season 3

December 10th

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

December 11th

Vir Das: Losing It

December 12th

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of Many, One

December 13th

Wanted, season 3

December 14th

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Cuckoo, season 4

Dance & Sing with True: Songs

Fuller House, season 4

Inside the Real Narcos

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 3

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

Roma

Sunderland Til I Die

The Fix

The Innocent Man

The Protector

Tidelands

Travelers, season 3

Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 8

December 16th

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway

The Theory of Everything

December 18th

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

December 21st

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Derry Girls

Diablero

Greenleaf, season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2

Perfume

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light, season 3

The Casketeers

Wolf (BÖRÜ)

December 24th

Hi Score Girl

The Magicians, season 3

December 25th

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

December 26th

Alexa & Katie, season 2

YOU

December 28th

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 años

Selection Day

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

December 30th

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

December 31st

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

December TBD

Watership Down: Limited Series

Coming to HBO:

December 1st

An Innocent Man

The Best Man

The Book of Eli

Bootmen

Dave

Dawn of the Dead

George A Romero’s Land of the Dead

Get Him to the Greek

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The Hangover

He’s Just Not That Into You

Inception

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists

The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock

The Land Before Time VII: Stone of Cold Fire

The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze

The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Light It Up

Lost River

Mi tesoro (aka My Treasure)

Rampage

Vida en Marte (aka Life on Mars)

December 2nd

Camping, season 1 finale

December 3rd

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland

December 4th

HBO First Look: Mortal Engines

December 6th

Traffik

December 7th

Ice Box

December 8th

Ready Player One

December 10th

Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists

My Brilliant Friend, season 1 finale

My True Brilliant Friend

December 11th

Momentum Generation

December 14th

Room 104, season 2 finale

December 14th

High & Mighty

December 14th

Vice, season 6 finale

December 15th

Blockers

December 15th

Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean

December 16th

Magnifica, season 3 finale

December 17th

Bleed Out

December 21st

En El Septimo Dia (aka On the Seventh Day)

December 22nd

Isle of Dogs

December 23rd

Sally4Ever, season 1 finale

December 29th

Life of the Party

Coming to Hulu:

Available December 1

A Guy Thing (2003)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

All Dogs go to Heaven (1989)

All Dogs go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Antitrust (2001)

Autumn in New York (2000)

American Beauty (1989)

Black Rain (1962)

Black Water (2008)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

Born Romantic (2001)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Carnival of Souls (1998)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1996)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Don’t Answer the Phone (1980)

Doc Hollywood (1991)

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Escape From LA (1997)

Fluke (1987)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 11 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part 111 (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Manhattan (1989)

The Hearse (1980)

House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

Hard Rain (1998)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Jackie Chan’s Project A (1983)

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)

Legend of the Drunken Master (1994)

Moonstruck (1987)

Never Back Down (2008)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

One from the Heart (1982)

Private Parts (1997)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rain Man (1988)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Ronin (1998)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rumble in the Bronx (1996)

Shivers (1975)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

Sling Blade (1996)

Space Cowboys (2000)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

The Truman Show (1998)

Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Vampires Kiss (1989)

Would You Rather (2013)

Available December 3

The Hateful Eight (2015) (*Showtime)

Stories We Tell (2013)

Available December 6

On the Road (2013)

Available December 7

Shut Eye: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available December 8

Hairspray Live!: Special (NBC)

Available December 9

Horace and Pete: Complete Series

Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour: Premiere (*Showtime)

The Thundermans: Complete Season 3 (Nickelodeon)

Available December 10

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Available December 13

The Love Guru (2008)

Available December 15

Nashville: Season 5 Sneak Peak Premiere (CMT)

Star: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)

Available December 16

At the Devil’s Door (2014)

Beyond the Hills (2013)

Available December 17

The Bay (2012)

Anomalisa (2015)

Available December 20

Mars: Complete Season 1 (Nat Geo)

Available December 23

The Trip to Italy (2014)

Available December 24

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)

Available December 26

RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars: Complete Season 2 (Logo)

Available December 27

Barbarians Rising: Complete Season 1 (History)

Iron Man (2008)

The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2013)

Available December 30

Last Weekend (2014)

Zoolander 2 (2016)

Available December 31

Venture Bros: Complete Season 6 (Adult Swim)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Spiderman 3 (2007)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in December:

December 31

And God Created Woman (1988)

Blue Steel (1934)

Chinatown (1974)

Congo (1995)

Cool It (2010)

Courage Mountain (1990)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

The Gambler (1974)

The Godson (1998)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Joyride (1997)

Mission Park (2013)

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call (2008)

National Lampoon Presents Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze 2: College (2006)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

Under the Gun (2016)

Valkyrie (2008)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

