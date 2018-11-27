Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in December 2018

Here's everything that's coming to your favorite streaming service in December 2018.
Coming to Netflix:
December 1st
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone, season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra (streaming every Saturday)
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass, season 5
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
December 2nd
- The Lobster
December 3rd
- Blue Planet II, season 1
- Hero Mask
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot, season 2
December 4th
- District 9
December 6th
- Happy!, season 1
December 7th
- 5 Star Christmas
- Bad Blood
- Dogs of Berlin
- Dumplin’
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Nailed It! Holiday!
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
- Pine Gap
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
- The American Meme
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
- The Ranch: Part 6
December 9th
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso, season 3
December 10th
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
December 11th
- Vir Das: Losing It
December 12th
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols
- Out of Many, One
December 13th
- Wanted, season 3
December 14th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
- Cuckoo, season 4
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs
- Fuller House, season 4
- Inside the Real Narcos
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 3
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- Roma
- Sunderland Til I Die
- The Fix
- The Innocent Man
- The Protector
- Tidelands
- Travelers, season 3
- Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 8
December 16th
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway
- The Theory of Everything
December 18th
- Baki
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
December 21st
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia
- 7 Days Out
- Back With the Ex
- Bad Seeds
- Bird Box
- Derry Girls
- Diablero
- Greenleaf, season 3
- LAST HOPE: Part 2
- Perfume
- Sirius the Jaeger
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
- Tales by Light, season 3
- The Casketeers
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)
December 24th
- Hi Score Girl
- The Magicians, season 3
December 25th
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, season 11
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
December 26th
- Alexa & Katie, season 2
- YOU
December 28th
- Instant Hotel
- La noche de 12 años
- Selection Day
- When Angels Sleep
- Yummy Mummies
December 30th
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
December 31st
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
December TBD
- Watership Down: Limited Series
Coming to HBO:
December 1st
- An Innocent Man
- The Best Man
- The Book of Eli
- Bootmen
- Dave
- Dawn of the Dead
- George A Romero’s Land of the Dead
- Get Him to the Greek
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- The Hangover
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Inception
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists
- The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
- The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock
- The Land Before Time VII: Stone of Cold Fire
- The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze
- The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water
- The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
- Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole
- Light It Up
- Lost River
- Mi tesoro (aka My Treasure)
- Rampage
- Vida en Marte (aka Life on Mars)
December 2nd
- Camping, season 1 finale
December 3rd
- Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland
December 4th
- HBO First Look: Mortal Engines
December 6th
- Traffik
December 7th
- Ice Box
December 8th
- Ready Player One
December 10th
- Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists
- My Brilliant Friend, season 1 finale
- My True Brilliant Friend
December 11th
- Momentum Generation
December 14th
- Room 104, season 2 finale
December 14th
- High & Mighty
December 14th
- Vice, season 6 finale
December 15th
- Blockers
December 15th
- Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean
December 16th
- Magnifica, season 3 finale
December 17th
- Bleed Out
December 21st
- En El Septimo Dia (aka On the Seventh Day)
December 22nd
- Isle of Dogs
December 23rd
- Sally4Ever, season 1 finale
December 29th
- Life of the Party
Coming to Hulu:
Available December 1
A Guy Thing (2003)
Apocalypse Now (1979)
Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)
All Dogs go to Heaven (1989)
All Dogs go to Heaven 2 (1996)
Antitrust (2001)
Autumn in New York (2000)
American Beauty (1989)
Black Rain (1962)
Black Water (2008)
The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
Born Romantic (2001)
Cats & Dogs (2001)
Carnival of Souls (1998)
The Counterfeit Traitor (1996)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
Devil’s Rejects (2005)
Don’t Answer the Phone (1980)
Doc Hollywood (1991)
Driving Miss Daisy (1989)
Escape From LA (1997)
Fluke (1987)
The Foot Fist Way (2006)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th Part 11 (1981)
Friday the 13th Part 111 (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Manhattan (1989)
The Hearse (1980)
House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)
Hard Rain (1998)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Jackie Chan’s Project A (1983)
Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)
Legend of the Drunken Master (1994)
Moonstruck (1987)
Never Back Down (2008)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
One from the Heart (1982)
Private Parts (1997)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Rain Man (1988)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Ronin (1998)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
Rumble in the Bronx (1996)
Shivers (1975)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
Sling Blade (1996)
Space Cowboys (2000)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
This is Spinal Tap (1984)
The Truman Show (1998)
Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
Vampires Kiss (1989)
Would You Rather (2013)
Available December 3
The Hateful Eight (2015) (*Showtime)
Stories We Tell (2013)
Available December 6
On the Road (2013)
Available December 7
Shut Eye: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Available December 8
Hairspray Live!: Special (NBC)
Available December 9
Horace and Pete: Complete Series
Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour: Premiere (*Showtime)
The Thundermans: Complete Season 3 (Nickelodeon)
Available December 10
Daddy’s Home (2015)
Available December 13
The Love Guru (2008)
Available December 15
Nashville: Season 5 Sneak Peak Premiere (CMT)
Star: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)
Available December 16
At the Devil’s Door (2014)
Beyond the Hills (2013)
Available December 17
The Bay (2012)
Anomalisa (2015)
Available December 20
Mars: Complete Season 1 (Nat Geo)
Available December 23
The Trip to Italy (2014)
Available December 24
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)
Available December 26
RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars: Complete Season 2 (Logo)
Available December 27
Barbarians Rising: Complete Season 1 (History)
Iron Man (2008)
The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2013)
Available December 30
Last Weekend (2014)
Zoolander 2 (2016)
Available December 31
Venture Bros: Complete Season 6 (Adult Swim)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)
Spiderman 3 (2007)
**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in December:
December 31
And God Created Woman (1988)
Blue Steel (1934)
Chinatown (1974)
Congo (1995)
Cool It (2010)
Courage Mountain (1990)
Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)
Death at a Funeral (2007)
The Gambler (1974)
The Godson (1998)
Happily N’Ever After (2007)
Joyride (1997)
Mission Park (2013)
National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call (2008)
National Lampoon Presents Dirty Movie (2011)
National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze 2: College (2006)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
The Pink Panther (1964)
The Pink Panther (2006)
Under the Gun (2016)
Valkyrie (2008)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
