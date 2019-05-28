'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer claims 29th consecutive win

James Holzhauer did it again!

The reigning Jeopardy! champion won his 29th game Tuesday with $59,381, bringing his overall winnings to $2,254,938.

Holzhauer already has the second longest winning streak in the show's history and he's ranked as the second player with the highest winnings in regular-season play.

Ken Jennings still retains the "Jeopardy!" records for Highest Winnings (regular-season play) and Consecutive Games Won, earning $2,520,700 during his 74-game winning streak.

Click here to see the Jeopardy! hall of fame.

You can watch "Jeopardy!" weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4.

READ: Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer continues his winning streak, closing in on Ken Jennings' record

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.