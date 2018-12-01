Kid Rock out as grand marshal of Nashville Christmas parade after Behar comments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kid Rock is no longer the grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas parade, which is scheduled to kick off tomorrow morning.

The decision comes after Rock called Joy Behar, a co-host of "The View," a "bi---" during a live segment of "Fox and Friends" Friday morning.

"People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct and I would say, you know, love everybody. Except, screw that Joy Behar bi---," Rock said.

Fox's Steve Doocy told Rock, "You cannot say that. We apologize for that."

Some sponsors of the parade argued for Rock to stay in the parade.

Shortly after the incident, Behar responded on her show.

"This bi--- and these bi---es will be happy to have him on the show," she said.

That wasn't the end of the situation. The mayor of Nashville was the next to weigh in, saying he wouldn't be going to the parade if Kid Rock was still the grand marshal.

That led to sponsors announcing that Rock would be replaced, but another sponsor, who is one of Rock's business partners, said the parade is his and Rock is staying.

"We put this parade on for the children, and all of a sudden, the adults went crazy over a statement that was retracted," Steve Smith said.

However, the statement wasn't exactly retracted. On his Facebook page Rock apologized for swearing, but not the sentiment.

He also explained that he went after Behar because of her criticism last year when he was at the White House.

Steve Smith's attorney said there will not be a lawsuit if Rock is reinstated, but he said Rock will be at the parade tomorrow.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.