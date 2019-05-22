Matt Maeson will stop in Detroit during his The Day You Departed Tour

Matt Maeson performs at The Crofoot in Pontiac on May 3, 2019. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

DETROIT - After finishing his "Bank on the Funeral" Tour, Matt Maeson announced his biggest U.S. headline tour yet, which will include a stop at The Shelter in Detroit on Aug. 20.

His previous tour sold out extremely quickly, and some tickets for Maeson's The Day You Departed Tour are already availble for presale purchase.

The tour gets underway Aug. 19 in Indianapolis and includes more than 30 cities through late November. Maeson is also expected to perform at some festivals and radio-sponsored events.

The upcoming tour will continue to highlight songs from his debut album, "Bank on the Funeral." The album features new songs and some already popular songs from his EPs, "The Hearse" and "Who Killed Matt Maeson." In line with his previous releases, the new songs on this album are laden with emotion and vulnerability. The album flows smoothly from song to song and holds true to the unguarded emotion that makes his music stand out.

His hit single "Cringe" has already has more than 74 million streams and reached No. 12 on Spotify's "US Viral 50" chart.

Maeson grew up on tour, traveling and performing with his parents' prison ministry at maximum-security penitentiaries across America. His experiences led him to begin writing songs.

Ladies and gentlemen, pre sale tickets are now available for The Day You Departed Tour presented by @onestowatch! Use the code “dearlydeparted” to get them thangs boi -> https://t.co/4IvLuwUa4T pic.twitter.com/KIufhdStfu — Mr. Mattlebone (@MattMaeson) May 21, 2019

Email local music suggestions and events to kclarke@wdiv.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.