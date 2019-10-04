15 albums celebrating 15th anniversaries in 2019

DETROIT - Fifteen years ago, new and better known musicians alike were steadily dropping new music.

Some artists were just dropping their first albums, while others, such as D12 and Destiny's Child, released their last studio albums in 2004.

Check out these albums that celebrated 15th anniversaries this year:

The College Dropout -- Kanye West

First studio album

Released: Feb. 10, 2004

Confessions -- Usher

Fourth studio album

Released: March 23, 2004

Good New for People Who Love Bad News -- Modest Mouse

Fourth studio album

Released: April 6, 2004

D12 World -- D12

Second studio album

Released: April 27, 2004

Horse of a Different Color -- Big & Rich

First studio album

Released: May 4, 2004

Under My Skin -- Avril Lavigne

Second studio album

Released: May 19, 2004

Slipknot Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) -- Slipknot

Third studio album

Released: May 21, 2004

Hot Fuss -- The Killers

First studio album

Released: June 15, 2004

Tha Carter -- Lil Wayne

Fourth studio album

Released: June 29, 2004

Suit -- Nelly

Fourth studio album

Released: Sept. 13, 2004

Funeral -- Arcade Fire

First studio album

Released: Sept. 14, 2004

American Idiot -- Green Day

Seventh studio album

Released: Sept. 20, 2004

The Chronicles of Life and Death -- Good Charlotte

Third studio album

Released: Oct. 5, 2004

Destiny Fulfilled -- Destiny's Child

Fifth studio album

Released: Nov. 16, 2004

Encore -- Eminem

Fifth studio album

Released: Nov. 16, 2004

