15 albums celebrating 15th anniversaries in 2019

DETROIT - Fifteen years ago, new and better known musicians alike were steadily dropping new music.
Other albums celebrating milestones in 2019:
Some artists were just dropping their first albums, while others, such as D12 and Destiny's Child, released their last studio albums in 2004.
Check out these albums that celebrated 15th anniversaries this year:
The College Dropout -- Kanye West
First studio album
Released: Feb. 10, 2004
Confessions -- Usher
Fourth studio album
Released: March 23, 2004
Good New for People Who Love Bad News -- Modest Mouse
Fourth studio album
Released: April 6, 2004
D12 World -- D12
Second studio album
Released: April 27, 2004
Horse of a Different Color -- Big & Rich
First studio album
Released: May 4, 2004
Under My Skin -- Avril Lavigne
Second studio album
Released: May 19, 2004
Slipknot Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) -- Slipknot
Third studio album
Released: May 21, 2004
Hot Fuss -- The Killers
First studio album
Released: June 15, 2004
Tha Carter -- Lil Wayne
Fourth studio album
Released: June 29, 2004
Suit -- Nelly
Fourth studio album
Released: Sept. 13, 2004
Funeral -- Arcade Fire
First studio album
Released: Sept. 14, 2004
American Idiot -- Green Day
Seventh studio album
Released: Sept. 20, 2004
The Chronicles of Life and Death -- Good Charlotte
Third studio album
Released: Oct. 5, 2004
Destiny Fulfilled -- Destiny's Child
Fifth studio album
Released: Nov. 16, 2004
Encore -- Eminem
Fifth studio album
Released: Nov. 16, 2004
