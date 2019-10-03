20 albums celebrating 20th anniversaries in 2019

DETROIT - The nineties ended with a slew of new music.

While some artists, such as Britney Spears, dropped debut albums in 1999, much of the popular music came from musicians who had a few releases already out by the turn of the century.

MORE: 25 albums celebrating 25th anniversaries in 2019

Check out these albums that celebrated 20th anniversaries this year:

...Baby One More Time -- Britney Spears

First studio album

Released: Jan. 12, 1999

Fan Mail -- TLC

Third studio album

Released: Feb. 23, 1999

The Slim Shady LP -- Eminem

Second studio album

Released: Feb. 23, 1999

Everywhere We Go -- Kenny Chesney

Fifth studio album

Released: March 2, 1999

A Place in the Sun -- Tim McGraw

Fifth studio album

Released: May 4, 1999

Millennium -- Backstreet Boys

Second studio album

Released: May 18, 1999

The Art of Storytelling -- Slick Rick

Fourth studio album

Released: May 25, 1999

Enema of the State -- Blink-182

Third studio album

Released: June 1, 1999

Californication -- Red Hot Chili Peppers

Seventh studio album

Released: June 8, 1999

Astro Lounge -- Smash Mouth

Second studio album

Released: June 8, 1999

Da Real World -- Missy Elliott

Second studio album

Released: June 22, 1999

The Writing's on the Wall -- Destiny's Child

Second studio album

Released: July 27, 1999

Black on Both Sides -- Mos Def

First studio album

Released: Oct. 12, 1999

Hours -- David Bowie

21st studio album

Released: Oct. 4, 1999

Make Yourself -- Incubus

Third studio album

Released: Oct. 26, 1999

The Battle of Los Angeles -- Rage Against the Machine

Third studio album

Released: Nov. 2, 1999

There Is Nothing Left to Lose -- Foo Fighters

Third studio album

Released: Nov. 2,1999

2001 -- Dr. Dre

Second studio album

Released: Nov. 16, 1999

Midnite Vultures -- Beck

Seventh studio album

Released: Nov. 23, 1999

Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter -- Jay-Z

Fourth studio album

Released: Dec. 28, 1999

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.