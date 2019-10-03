20 albums celebrating 20th anniversaries in 2019

DETROIT - The nineties ended with a slew of new music.
While some artists, such as Britney Spears, dropped debut albums in 1999, much of the popular music came from musicians who had a few releases already out by the turn of the century.
Check out these albums that celebrated 20th anniversaries this year:
...Baby One More Time -- Britney Spears
First studio album
Released: Jan. 12, 1999
Fan Mail -- TLC
Third studio album
Released: Feb. 23, 1999
The Slim Shady LP -- Eminem
Second studio album
Released: Feb. 23, 1999
Everywhere We Go -- Kenny Chesney
Fifth studio album
Released: March 2, 1999
A Place in the Sun -- Tim McGraw
Fifth studio album
Released: May 4, 1999
Millennium -- Backstreet Boys
Second studio album
Released: May 18, 1999
The Art of Storytelling -- Slick Rick
Fourth studio album
Released: May 25, 1999
Enema of the State -- Blink-182
Third studio album
Released: June 1, 1999
Californication -- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Seventh studio album
Released: June 8, 1999
Astro Lounge -- Smash Mouth
Second studio album
Released: June 8, 1999
Da Real World -- Missy Elliott
Second studio album
Released: June 22, 1999
The Writing's on the Wall -- Destiny's Child
Second studio album
Released: July 27, 1999
Black on Both Sides -- Mos Def
First studio album
Released: Oct. 12, 1999
Hours -- David Bowie
21st studio album
Released: Oct. 4, 1999
Make Yourself -- Incubus
Third studio album
Released: Oct. 26, 1999
The Battle of Los Angeles -- Rage Against the Machine
Third studio album
Released: Nov. 2, 1999
There Is Nothing Left to Lose -- Foo Fighters
Third studio album
Released: Nov. 2,1999
2001 -- Dr. Dre
Second studio album
Released: Nov. 16, 1999
Midnite Vultures -- Beck
Seventh studio album
Released: Nov. 23, 1999
Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter -- Jay-Z
Fourth studio album
Released: Dec. 28, 1999
