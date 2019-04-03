Check out the new Marvin Gaye stamp

DETROIT - The United States Postal Service has unveiled a new Marvin Gaye stamp.

The Postal Service said it's the newest stamp in its "Music Icon" series.

The stamp design features a portrait of Gaye inspired by historic photographs. The stamp sheet is designed to resemble a vintage 45 rpm record sleeve. A sheet of 16 costs $8.80.

Gaye was a big part of Motown's sound in the 1960s. He had a list of hit songs including "Ain't That Peculiar," "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" and "I Heard It Through the Grapevine."

He died at age 44 in 1984 when he was shot by his own father.

