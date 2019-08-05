Music

Classic Rock Bracket: A winner is crowned best act of era

Zeppelin vs. Beatles?! Winner revealed

By Jason Carr - Digital Anchor/Live in the D host, Ken Haddad, Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

No matter what generation you fit into, classic rock is likely part of your music catalog.

The classic rock era has transcended generations, garnering fans of all ages, while enjoying a rebirth in energy thanks to new movies like "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Rocketman."

Well, we decided to have a little fun. What better way to unite us all than music? We launched a Classic Rock Bracket, in hopes of deciding who Metro Detroiters call the best classic rock act ever.

We made it to the final four acts last week: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Van Halen.

The Beatles beat Van Halen and Led Zeppelin beat The Rolling Stones, setting up a heavyweight championship battle. The Beatles vs. Led Zeppelin! 

It was a tough choice and a close battle, but one band prevailed. Here are the final results:

It's probably no surprise to anyone that The Beatles won, but it was a bit closer than we expected. 

So, congrats to The Beatles, as if they needed another trophy on the mantle!

How did we decide the bracket?

Luckily for us, we have a classic rock expert on our team. Local 4 host Jason Carr is a former radio disk jockey and dedicated lover of the classic rock genre.

Jason put together a 64-team bracket, seeded 1-16, in four different regions, to help us decide who is the best. Read more: Jason Carr explains his methodology

