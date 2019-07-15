Classic Rock Bracket Round 4: Crowning the best act of the iconic music era

No matter what generation you fit into, classic rock is likely part of your music catalog.

The classic rock era has transcended generations, garnering fans of all ages, while enjoying a rebirth in energy thanks to new movies like "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Rocketman."

Well, we decided to have a little fun. What better way to unite us all than music? We're launching a Classic Rock Bracket, in hopes of deciding who Metro Detroiters call the best classic rock act ever.

How did we decide the bracket?

Luckily for us, we have a classic rock expert on our team. Local 4 host Jason Carr is a former radio disk jockey and dedicated lover of the classic rock genre.

Jason put together a 64-team bracket, seeded 1-16, in four different regions, to help us decide who is the best. Read more: Jason Carr explains his methodology

How will the bracket tournament work?

The bracket is split into four regions, sort of like March Madness. The brackets are named after Jason's four No. 1 seeds: The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Boston.

How can you vote in the bracket?

Each region has its own dedicated page until we get to the last four standing. We're now into Round 4, the final for each region! Vote in each region below:

Every Monday, through the month of July, we'll advance the bracket to the next round, with a winner being announced at the end of July.

