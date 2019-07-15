Classic Rock Bracket: Vote in final round of Led Zeppelin region

1975: The Led Zeppelin double album "Physical Graffiti" is released. The album, which included songs like "Kashmir," "Trampled Under Foot" and "Black Country Woman," was the band's second most commercially successful release, selling eight…

Welcome to the final round of the Led Zeppelin region of the Classic Rock Bracket!

Get on the "Stairway to Heaven" with the fifth-best selling artist in the world. Zeppelin's nine albums all placed in the top 10 of the Billboard album chart, with six of them reaching the No. 1 spot.

More info on the Classic Rock Bracket: Crowning the best act of the iconic music era

Zeppelin is one of our four No. 1 seeds, of course. They had no trouble advancing to the third round with an easy win over Van Morrison and no trouble getting to the final with a win over ZZ Top.

So, the final for the region is set: Zeppelin vs. The Who.

