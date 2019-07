Classic Rock Bracket: Vote in semifinal round

No matter what generation you fit into, classic rock is likely part of your music catalog.

The classic rock era has transcended generations, garnering fans of all ages, while enjoying a rebirth in energy thanks to new movies like "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Rocketman."

Well, we decided to have a little fun. What better way to unite us all than music? We launched a Classic Rock Bracket, in hopes of deciding who Metro Detroiters call the best classic rock act ever.

We have made it to the final four acts: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Van Halen.

How did we decide the bracket?

Luckily for us, we have a classic rock expert on our team. Local 4 host Jason Carr is a former radio disk jockey and dedicated lover of the classic rock genre.

Jason put together a 64-team bracket, seeded 1-16, in four different regions, to help us decide who is the best. Read more: Jason Carr explains his methodology

Here's a look at the bracket to this point:

Vote in the semifinal round below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.