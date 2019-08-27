Detroit Jazz Festival 2019: Here's the schedule of performances

DETROIT - The 40th annual Detroit Jazz Festival is Aug. 30-Sept. 2 in Downtown Detroit.

It's billed as the largest free world-class jazz festival. Stages will be set up at Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.

Artists featured this year include:

Stanley Clarke

Macy Gray

Thornetta Davis

Ron Carter

Pat Metheny

Chucho Valdés

University of Michigan Jazz Ensemble

Marialy Pacheco

ELEW

Yellowjackets with Luciana Souza

Connie Han

Here's the performance schedule for each stage (download here):

