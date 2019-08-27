Music

Detroit Jazz Festival 2019: Here's the schedule of performances

Artists include Stanley Clarke, Macy Gray, Pat Metheny

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

DETROIT - The 40th annual Detroit Jazz Festival is Aug. 30-Sept. 2 in Downtown Detroit.

It's billed as the largest free world-class jazz festival. Stages will be set up at Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.

Artists featured this year include:

  • Stanley Clarke
  • Macy Gray
  • Thornetta Davis
  • Ron Carter
  • Pat Metheny
  • Chucho Valdés
  • University of Michigan Jazz Ensemble
  • Marialy Pacheco
  • ELEW
  • Yellowjackets with Luciana Souza
  • Connie Han

Here's the performance schedule for each stage (download here):

