Detroit Jazz Festival 2019: Here's the schedule of performances

DETROIT - The 40th annual Detroit Jazz Festival is Aug. 30-Sept. 2 in Downtown Detroit.
It's billed as the largest free world-class jazz festival. Stages will be set up at Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.
Artists featured this year include:
- Stanley Clarke
- Macy Gray
- Thornetta Davis
- Ron Carter
- Pat Metheny
- Chucho Valdés
- University of Michigan Jazz Ensemble
- Marialy Pacheco
- ELEW
- Yellowjackets with Luciana Souza
- Connie Han
Here's the performance schedule for each stage (download here):
