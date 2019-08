Detroit Jazz Festival 2019: Here's the schedule of performances

DETROIT - The 40th annual Detroit Jazz Festival is Aug. 30-Sept. 2 in Downtown Detroit.

It's billed as the largest free world-class jazz festival. Stages will be set up at Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.

Artists featured this year include:

Stanley Clarke

Macy Gray

Thornetta Davis

Ron Carter

Pat Metheny

Chucho Vald├ęs

University of Michigan Jazz Ensemble

Marialy Pacheco

ELEW

Yellowjackets with Luciana Souza

Connie Han

Here's the performance schedule for each stage (download here):

