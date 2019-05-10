Friday Finds: New music to check out – May 10, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Beer Never Broke My Heart -- Luke Combs

Luke Combs combines two of his go-to themes in his newest track: beer and love (well, heartbreak).

In “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Combs croons about disappointments, heartbreak and the loyalty of a nice, cold beer. Ah, true love.

He’s faced the disappointment of girls leaving him, his truck breaking down and politicians lying, just to name a few letdowns, but beer is one thing that hasn’t let him down, and he lets us know in the uppity track.

“It takes one hand to count the things I can count on / But I got one hand that's gripping down on a cold one / ‘Cause longneck ice cold beer never broke my heart.”

Combs will be at DTE Energy Music Theatre on May 30.

If you like "Beer Never Broke My Heart" here are some other songs by Luke Combs worth checking out:

Don't Tempt Me | This One's for You | One Number Away | Beer Can | Beautiful Crazy |

Lucy Lucy -- Betcha

The alternative rock band based out of Nashville, formerly known as Wilder, released their latest song while on tour with Matt Maeson.

"Lucy Lucy" has an upbeat vibe and catchy lyrics that got a crowd dancing along during a sold-out show in the Pike Room in Pontiac last Friday. The song has expressive vibes that are exemplified in a live performance.

The accompanying music video was released Wednesday. The band released this statement to Ones To Watch:

“A primary focus for making this video was to simply have a great time filming and to showcase a side of the band that people haven’t seen before. We knew we would achieve just that in working with our great friend Joey Brodnax. He really helped guide our vision of creating a video that’s whimsical and retro, all the while doing justice to the song."

READ: Matt Maeson gives intimate performance at The Crofoot in Pontiac

If you like "Lucy Lucy" here are some other songs by Betcha worth checking out:

Coincidental | California | In The Water | Aftermath | How Bout You |

Rebel Girl -- Angels & Airwaves

Angels & Airwaves dropped a new track and announced their first tour in seven years late last month.

“Rebel Girl” is a catchy, upbeat love song. The track and the tour have both been well received, with new dates added and shows moved to larger venues after quickly selling out.

“Every little thing you do is like a tidal wave / A fire deep within those eyes / The kill is so cliché / Dance, my little rebel girl.”

“Rebel Girl is a space-age love song that combines my enduring obsession for new wave, pop punk and anthemic rock and roll music,” lead singer Tom DeLonge said in a statement.

DeLonge thanked fans for their support in a video posted to the band’s Facebook while giving a shoutout to his former band, Blink-182. Blink released “Blame It on My Youth” this week. The track received far less positive support from fans and critics than the Angels & Airwaves song.

Angels & Airwaves will perform in Detroit on Sept. 20. The band was originally slated to play at St. Andrew’s Hall, but the show was moved to The Fillmore due to demand.

If you like "Rebel Girl" here are some other songs by Angels & Airwaves worth checking out:

The Adventure | Everything's Magic | Anomaly | Secret Crowds | Shove |

Break Free -- SYML

SYML, pronounced "sih-mul," means "simple" in Welsh. The artist behind SYML, Brian Fennell, was a child of a closed adoption and discovered his Welsh heritage when he became an adult. His debut, self-titled album was released to the public last Friday.

His sound is as enchanting as it is meaningful, and those vibes are not lost in his song "Break Free." His album holds an atttribute that's deeply haunting, but "Break Free" is a little more upbeat than others. However, it's just as dark and meaningful.

"Keep it simple honey don’t think too much / You know we don’t care what you believe / I’m just a closeted misogynist in love with myself / Don’t be mad, it’s everything you could dream (exactly what you think)"

The album features subtle electronic melodies and a depth only enhanced by Fennell's vocal skills.

READ: Washington artist SYML releases gripping, self-titled debut album

If you like "Break Free" here are some other songs by SYML worth checking out:

Where's My Love | The War | Body | Girl | Wildfire |

I Need Help! -- Fitz and The Tantrums

Fitz and The Tantrums newest release, “I Need Help!,” is a relatable and honest track about pride, strength and struggles.

“Self-efficient, self-reliant / All my life, yeah, I've been trying / To depend on no one else but only me / I got strong and ended up / Believing I was strong enough.”

Michael Fitzpatrick sings about trying to take on life by himself and finally realizing he needs help. It’s a simple reminder that life isn’t meant to be lived alone and everyone needs someone once in a while, even when they seem like they have everything together.

The band has been dropping tracks from their upcoming fourth album. So far, they’ve released “I Need Help,” “Don’t Ever Let Em” and "123456."

If you like "I Need Help!" here are some other songs by Fitz and The Tantrums worth checking out:

123456 | HandClap | Pickin' up the Pieces | Winds of Change | The End |

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows:

Falling in Reverse at St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit on May 10 (Friday)

Granger Smith at The Fillmore in Detroit on May 10 (Friday)

Keyshia Cole at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts in Detroit on May 11 (Saturday)

Lizzo at St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit on May 15 (Wednesday)

Passion Pit at Royal Oak Music Theatre on May 16 (Thursday)

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.