REVIEW: Matt Maeson releases debut album "Bank On The Funeral," an emotional masterpiece

Singer-songwriter Matt Maeson released his debut album, "Bank On The Funeral," Friday.

The album features new songs and some already popular songs from his EPs, "The Hearse" and "Who Killed Matt Maeson." In line with his previous releases, the new songs on this album are laden with emotion and vulnerability.

Maeson told Atwood Magazine, that the first EP was him reflecting on life between the ages of 18-22 and the second EP was based on after that period. In his debut album he wanted to address everything in his life. Using songs from previous EPs was his way of pushing his music to a bigger audience, he told Atwood.

"Because I feel like when you’re 18, eight or 10 years later you feel like a completely different person. And I think a lot of people feel that way," Atwood Magazine quoted him.

On the topic of the vulnerability expressed in his music, Maeson said this to Atwood; "I think a lot of the songs on the record are depressing and uplifting at the same time, because no matter where I’m at, if I’m in a really dark place I know I’m gonna get out of it. And that’s the message I’ve been putting in a lot of these songs."

The album opens up with "I Just Don't Care That Much," a song that seems to take a look at self-destructive tendencies. The song has a strong beat, and relies heavily on Maeson's vocal skills.

"I'm just living like the man / I'm just living like the man on fire / I just don't care that much"

The next song would probably be considered a classic to Maeson's fan base. "Cringe" earned over 600,000 streams in its first month and the No. 12 spot on Spotify's "US Viral 50 playlist."

The third song on the album, "Go Easy," was written not long after Maeson wrote "Cringe" and the songs hold similar sentiments.

Maeson said on Twitter that "Go Easy" was written "at a point in my life where I was trying to fix a lot of mistakes I'd made and that took a lot longer than I thought it would."

"You can't change overnight and there has to be a sense of forgiveness and understanding when someone you love is trying to better themselves or else they'll just isolate themselves until those mistakes seem attractive again."

The songs on "Bank On The Funeral" stay true to Maeson's talent and style. The lyrics and music are a reflection of the ups and downs people face in life.

"Beggar's Song" is an anthem for anyone who's ever felt "beat down" or "washed up." It touches on some of the darkest moments, while also imbuing a sense of extreme hope for the future.

"You know that it's not over / It's okay to let yourself hurt / Swimming in the murky water, won't you come on out?"

The final three tracks on the album seem to slow everything down, holding a softer feeling -- and almost giving off even more emotion that the rest.

"Dancing After Death" feels as though it's taking a look at life, love -- and the struggles that come with self-contempt. It moves slowly and asks the questions you ask yourself when you're not sure where your life is going, or if you're with the right person.

"If I don't get better than this man in my skin / If I let go, would you hold on? Would we fly? / Is it safer if we just say that we tried? / Are we laughing at the danger? / Are we dancing after death, you and I?"

With a title like "Feel Good," you might expect an upbeat, boppy tune -- but that's not what it is at all. The song takes a look at inner turmoil and is likely an autobiographical expression of the struggles Maeson has worked through in his life.

The final track, "Bank On The Funeral," serves as a lament -- embodying the rest of the album, and expressing highs and lows we all face.

"I bank on the funeral / 'Cause I learned all my lessons that way / I chipped from my heaven’s sin / Until I stole everything that I made / And this millstone is heavy as hell / And I can't see so well / And I still feel the swell / And my hands and my feet are expelled / Better dead than in hell / And again with the swell"

Overall, this is an incredible album. Flowing smoothly from song to song and holding true to a vulnerability that makes his music stand out from other albums.

Maeson's Bank On The Funeral tour has already sold out.

The official video for "I Just Don't Care That Much" from "Bank On The Funeral" available below:

Track list:

I Just Don't Care That Much Cringe Go Easy Tread on Me Legacy Hallucinogenics The Mask Beggar's Song Tribulation Dancing After Death Feel Good Bank on the Funeral

You can listen to the entire album on Matt Maeson's YouTube here. It's also available on Spotify.

